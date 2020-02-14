Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

Realme has confirmed that it will launch its latest Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone globally on February 24. The company had earlier announced that it will unveil the Realme X50 Pro 5G at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. Now that MWC isn’t happening due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Realme has decided to launch its flagship phone in an online launch event.

The brand also confirmed via an official mail that Realme India’s chief Madhav Sheth will also be present. Realme says, “Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Realme has been concerned about the effects and working on alternatives of all possible situations, including having planned our event undertaken by our European team based in Spain without any staff from China.”

Watch: Realme UI New Features

“Keeping in light with the impact of the virus and the cancellation of MWC 2020, Realme has decided to cancel the participation at MWC Barcelona 2020, accordingly. Our first 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G, originally planned to debut at the MWC, is going to be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24th. Our Vice President of realme and Chief Executive Officer of Realme India, Madhav Sheth will join the launch and reveal our future AIoT plans.”

Realme X50 Pro 5G specs, features (rumored)

As for the specifications, the upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G will support Wi-Fi 6. Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed this information via his official Weibo account. It is likely to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC, GSMARena reports. AnTuTu’s list of top-performing phones in February 2020 was based on Snapdragon 855+ chipset with about 504,000 scores.

The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too. The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The X50 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner. The screen itself is an FHD+ one.