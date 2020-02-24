comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch at 2.30PM IST: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications
News

Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch at 2.30PM IST: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G could become the first 5G smartphone to go on sale in India. It is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone yet from Realme.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 8:17 AM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme is set to launch its most expensive smartphone yet today. The company will launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone was initially set to debut at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. With the world’s largest mobile exhibition canceled, Realme is announcing the device in Delhi as well as in Munich, simultaneously. With X50 Pro 5G, Realme will enter into the premium smartphone segment.

Related Stories


Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch: How to watch live stream

The launch event is set for 2:30PM IST in India today. The company will introduce its 5G smartphone as the big launch for the Indian market. It is also teasing its entry into the AIoT space, which should be interesting to follow. You will be able to watch the livestream via the official channels of Realme. The livestream can also be watched via YouTube or via the video embedded below.

What to expect

The big attraction will indeed be the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. Xiaomi, Realme and iQOO are engaged in a race to launch India’s first 5G smartphone. However, Realme could beat its rivals by making it available for purchase ahead of its rivals. It is important to note that while these smartphones support 5G, Indians won’t be able to take benefit. The country is yet to see 5G trials and the network might not arrive until 2022. If you want the latest in tech then Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the place to start.

In terms of specifications, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will be the first smartphone with the mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. While it lacks integrated 5G, Qualcomm is said to have made it mandatory to include X55 5G modem with the chip. We also know that the smartphone will be available online via Flipkart.

The company has also confirmed hexa camera setup. There are four cameras on the back and two at the front. The front cameras will be placed in a pill-shaped cutout similar to that of Poco X2 and Galaxy S10+. However, it seems to be placed on the left hand corner. The rear camera setup could be identical to Realme X2 Pro with 64-megapixel main shooter. It will also feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and support 65W SuperDart charge. A report by 91mobiles tipped the smartphone to be priced around Rs 50,000 in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 8:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked image shows back panel with quad cameras
News
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked image shows back panel with quad cameras
Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020

Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users

News

Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users

Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

News

Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked image shows back panel with quad cameras

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users

Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect
Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha coming to select Mi Home stores in India

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha coming to select Mi Home stores in India
Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का Mi MIX Alpha स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) ने 49 और 69 रुपये के प्लान किए पेश, डाटा के साथ कॉलिंग का उठाएं फायदा

Infinix S5 Pro की रियल लाइफ फोटो लीक्ड, दिखाई दिया पॉप अप कैमरा और नॉच लैस स्क्रीन

Realme TV भारत में इस साल 2020 में अप्रैल से जून के बीच होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic के प्राइस में कटौती, अब 1,299 रुपये में खरीदें

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked image shows back panel with quad cameras
News
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked image shows back panel with quad cameras
Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect
Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users

News

Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users
Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen

News

Infinix S5 Pro real-life photos leaked showing pop-up camera, notch-less screen
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications