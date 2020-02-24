Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

Realme is set to launch its most expensive smartphone yet today. The company will launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone was initially set to debut at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. With the world’s largest mobile exhibition canceled, Realme is announcing the device in Delhi as well as in Munich, simultaneously. With X50 Pro 5G, Realme will enter into the premium smartphone segment.

Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch: How to watch live stream

The launch event is set for 2:30PM IST in India today. The company will introduce its 5G smartphone as the big launch for the Indian market. It is also teasing its entry into the AIoT space, which should be interesting to follow. You will be able to watch the livestream via the official channels of Realme. The livestream can also be watched via YouTube or via the video embedded below.

What to expect

The big attraction will indeed be the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. Xiaomi, Realme and iQOO are engaged in a race to launch India’s first 5G smartphone. However, Realme could beat its rivals by making it available for purchase ahead of its rivals. It is important to note that while these smartphones support 5G, Indians won’t be able to take benefit. The country is yet to see 5G trials and the network might not arrive until 2022. If you want the latest in tech then Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the place to start.

In terms of specifications, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will be the first smartphone with the mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. While it lacks integrated 5G, Qualcomm is said to have made it mandatory to include X55 5G modem with the chip. We also know that the smartphone will be available online via Flipkart.

The company has also confirmed hexa camera setup. There are four cameras on the back and two at the front. The front cameras will be placed in a pill-shaped cutout similar to that of Poco X2 and Galaxy S10+. However, it seems to be placed on the left hand corner. The rear camera setup could be identical to Realme X2 Pro with 64-megapixel main shooter. It will also feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and support 65W SuperDart charge. A report by 91mobiles tipped the smartphone to be priced around Rs 50,000 in India.