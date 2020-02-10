Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020

Realme has officially confirmed that it will announce its first 5G flagship product at MWC 2020. The company is hosting an event on February 24, 2020 in Spain where it will launch the new smartphone. It has also confirmed that the smartphone will be called Realme X50 Pro 5G. The launch event is scheduled for 9:30AM on February 24. In India, it will be 2:00PM IST. The company is looking at MWC 2020 as a major launchpad for the company.

Realme at MWC 2020: What to expect

Realme will participate in MWC for the first time this year. The company will launch Realme X50 Pro 5G as its first flagship 5G smartphone. It will also be one of the first to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The new processor enables 5G mobile communication on flagship devices. There is a possibility that this device will come to India but work on 4G networks. The smartphone will debut as an update over its first 5G smartphone launched last month.

On January 7, 2020, the company launched Realme X50 5G powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC in China. Now, the company is set to expand its presence further making global announcements at MWC 2020. With X50 Pro 5G, the company is also becoming the earliest adopter of Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC. Xiaomi and Samsung are expected to be among the first to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Realme will join these two major smartphone makers with its own offering.

It is also important to note that MWC 2020 is being shadowed by the outbreak of Coronavirus. Realme launching a flagship smartphone while others are backing out could give the company an edge. Realme is the fifth major smartphone brand in India. It has expanded its presence to markets like China, Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Europe. The launch next month will be the first major event for the company, which is looking to be a global player.