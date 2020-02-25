comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G Flipkart sale in India on March 5: price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price, features
News

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price, features

News

The next sale of Realme X50 Pro 5G will take place in India on March 5 at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers can get benefits worth Rs 11,500 from Reliance Jio.

  • Updated: February 25, 2020 11:05 AM IST

The second sale of Realme X50 Pro 5G will take place in India on March 5, the company has confirmed via its official website. The new 5G phone from Realme will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00PM. As for the offers, buyers can get benefits worth Rs 11,500 from Reliance Jio. There is also a no-cost EMI option by Bajaj Finserv, which is applicable on Realme X50 Pro, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, and Realme X.

Related Stories


Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, Flipkart offers

Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can even avail extra 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 37,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999. Realme will also be selling the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 44,999. It ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

Watch: Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Specifications, features

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front.

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5, to compete with Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5

Also Read

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5, to compete with Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker.

For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. The X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in two color options, including Rust Red and Moss Green.

Features Realme X50-5G
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 765G
OS Android 10
Display 6.57-inch FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate)
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera Dual – 16MP + 8MP
Battery 4,200mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 10:26 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2020 11:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
News
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series launched

Laptops

Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series launched

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

Wearables

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Most Popular

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm

IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know

Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price
Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions
IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know

News

IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know
Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

News

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

हिंदी समाचार

Black Shark 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M31 भारत में आज 1 बजे होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन को आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

iQoo 3 आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कमाल की है ये व्हाट्सएप ट्रिक, बिना नंबर सेव किए कर सकेंगे किसी को भी मैसेज

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm
IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know

News

IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know
Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor