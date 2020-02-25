The second sale of Realme X50 Pro 5G will take place in India on March 5, the company has confirmed via its official website. The new 5G phone from Realme will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00PM. As for the offers, buyers can get benefits worth Rs 11,500 from Reliance Jio. There is also a no-cost EMI option by Bajaj Finserv, which is applicable on Realme X50 Pro, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, and Realme X.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, Flipkart offers

Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can even avail extra 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 37,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999. Realme will also be selling the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 44,999. It ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

Watch: Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Specifications, features

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker.

For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. The X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in two color options, including Rust Red and Moss Green.

Features Realme X50-5G Price – Chipset Snapdragon 765G OS Android 10 Display 6.57-inch FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate) Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera Dual – 16MP + 8MP Battery 4,200mAh