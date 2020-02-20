Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India could be around Rs 50,000

The Realme X50 Pro will finally be launched on February 24 in India. This will be Realme’s first 5G phone with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. A new PTI report claims that the Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India will be around Rs 50,000. This information was revealed by an official, who did not wish to be identified.

Do note that even though the 5G networks themselves are yet to roll out commercially in India, brands are still planning to launch 5G phones in the country. Ahead of the February 24 launch, Realme has already revealed a lot of details about the phone via its social media accounts. Read on to know more about the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme’s upcoming 5G phone will come with support for 65W fast charging tech. It is likely to offer a big display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is likely to run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It could feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air.

The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner. The screen itself is a FHD+ one. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, by its name, is also the high-end variant of the Realme X50 5G. The X50 5G was launched earlier this year featuring the Snapdragon 765G.

It will include a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which will be paired with an ultrawide angle module with a field-of-view of 105-degrees. In an official Weibo post, Realme has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will bear a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera.