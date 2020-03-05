The Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale in India today, and its price starts from Rs 37,999. The 5G smartphone, which comes with 65W fast charger and Snapdragon 865 chipset, will be available via Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme X50 Pro sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. Customers can avail MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 500. There is also a no-cost EMI option, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 11,500. Apart from these, buyers can also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, colors, availability

The Realme X50 Pro price in India is set at Rs 37,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs 39,999. The top-end 12GB RAM +256GB configuration is priced at Rs 44,999. As mentioned above, you can get the latest Realme phone via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. The brand is offering the device in Rust Red and Moss Green color options.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Realme X50 Pro features, specs

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker.

For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. The X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in two color options, including Rust Red and Moss Green.