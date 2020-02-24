comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6:00PM via Flipkart: Price, specs
Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications

If you are interested in buying the Realme X50 Pro 5G, then be ready at 6:00PM today. Yes, the latest flagship phone from Realme will go on sale today.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 3:44 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The latest Realme phone will be up for grabs via Realme.com and Flipkart too. If you are interested in buying the Realme X50 Pro 5G, then be ready at 6:00PM today. Yes, the latest flagship phone from Realme will go on sale today itself. The key features of the Realme X50 Pro are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 90Hz display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and 65W fast charge.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 37,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999. Realme will also be selling the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 44,999. It ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

Specifications, features

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker.

For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. The X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in two color options, including Rust Red and Moss Green.

Features Realme X50-5G
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 765G
OS Android 10
Display 6.57-inch FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate)
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera Dual – 16MP + 8MP
Battery 4,200mAh

  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 3:44 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, Mi Band 4 और Honor Band 5 को मिलेगी टक्कर

भारत का पहला Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, शाम 6 बजे सेल पर इस कीमत में होगा उपलब्ध

भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro लॉन्च, 37,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Live Updates : भारत में 37,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

