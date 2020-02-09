comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G revealed by company CMO | BGR India
  Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications teased by company CMO: Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, punch-hole camera and more
Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications teased by company CMO: Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, punch-hole camera and more

Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase recently revealed a few specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G via a screenshot.

  Published: February 9, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is gearing up for its participation at the MWC 2020. Here, the brand is set to unveil a new 5G flagship phone. The new smartphone is now confirmed to be the Realme X50 5G. Even according to the leaks and rumors, the only flagship-level 5G smartphone Realme has been working on currently is the X50 5G.

The confirmation of the fact comes from company CMO Xu Qi Chase through Chinese social media site Weibo. The CMO posted a screenshot of the new phone. The About Phone section of the upcoming Realme X50 5G.

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed specifications

The smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with the model number RMX2071. The phone will also run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air.

The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner. The screen itself is a FHD+ one. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, by its name, is also the high-end variant of the Realme X50 5G. The X50 5G was launched earlier this year featuring the Snapdragon 765G.

Realme is also about to announce its first Smart TV at MWC 2020. The TV will be part of Realme launching a variety of new devices to build its own ecosystem. We’ve already seen a Realme fitness tracker as part of the brand’s new approach. The MWC 2020 event will take place in Barcelona, Spain towards the end of this month. The dates for the event are February 24, 25, 26 and 27.

  Published Date: February 9, 2020 12:26 PM IST

Realme X50 5G Pro specifications teased
Realme X50 5G Pro specifications teased
