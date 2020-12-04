Realme X50 Pro 5G starts getting realme UI 2.0 update based Android 11

Realme has started rolling out the update for Realme UI 2.0 for the Realme X50 Pro 5G starting today. The update based on Android 11. The company claims that it has “worked closely with Google and was one of the first phone manufacturers to provide Android 11 to its users after Google officially released it in September.” Notably, the Realme X50 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 launched in February this year with Realme UI based on Android 10. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

With the latest Realme UI 2.0 update, Realme X50 Pro 5G users will be able to choose notification bar colours, access shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. The company claims that Realme UI 2.0 offers features such as the new subtitle stitching feature that allows users to share movies and lines seamlessly. It also includes Dual-mode music that enables the sharing of tracks with friends and Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield that ensures users' that data and information are safe and secure.

The company claims that Realme UI 2.0 offers a 45 percent improvement in system resource utilization, which results in a 32 percent increase in system speed and a 17 percent increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.

The Realme X50 Pro comes packed with a 90hz Super AMOLED fullscreen display that measures 6.44-inches with screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 65W superdart charging technology. On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro packs a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, the phone includes a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor.

In India, the Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone comes in two colour options including Moss Green and Rust Red.