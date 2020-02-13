Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

The Realme X50 Pro 5G launch is scheduled for 9:30AM on February 24. The company said that it will announce its latest 5G phone at MWC 2020, but GSMA has canceled MWC 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Thus, it is currently unknown when the device will see the light of the day. What we do know is that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will pack Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, and offer faster local connectivity.

The upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G will support Wi-Fi 6. Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed this information via his official Weibo account. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5. The handset has also been spotted on online with an impressive AnTuTu score in the 570,000 range.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

It is likely to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC, GSMARena reports. AnTuTu’s list of top-performing phones in February 2020 was based on Snapdragon 855+ chipset with about 504,000 scores. The standard Realme X50 5G comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The X50 Pro 5G could use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. As per previous teasers, the Pro version might be available with a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration.

The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air. The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner. The screen itself is an FHD+ one.