comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
News

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

News

The upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G will support Wi-Fi 6. Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed this information via his official Weibo account.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G launch is scheduled for 9:30AM on February 24. The company said that it will announce its latest 5G phone at MWC 2020, but GSMA has canceled MWC 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Thus, it is currently unknown when the device will see the light of the day. What we do know is that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will pack Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, and offer faster local connectivity.

Related Stories


The upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G will support Wi-Fi 6. Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed this information via his official Weibo account. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5. The handset has also been spotted on online with an impressive AnTuTu score in the 570,000 range.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

It is likely to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC, GSMARena reports. AnTuTu’s list of top-performing phones in February 2020 was based on Snapdragon 855+ chipset with about 504,000 scores. The standard Realme X50 5G comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The X50 Pro 5G could use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. As per previous teasers, the Pro version might be available with a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications teased by company CMO: Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, punch-hole camera and more

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications teased by company CMO: Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, punch-hole camera and more

The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air. The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner. The screen itself is an FHD+ one.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
News
Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights

Gaming

PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

News

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price
MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak

News

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak
Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced

News

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced
Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020

News

Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon app daily quiz February 13, 2020: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 15 हजार रुपये का अमेजन पे (Amazon pay) बैलेंस

WhatsApp के यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़कर 2 अरब हुई, दुनियाभर में 25 प्रतिशत लोग करते यूज

PLAY ने भारत में नॉइस कैंसिलेशन फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया PLAYGO BH-70 हेडफोन

Sennheiser PXC 550-II हेडफोन भारत में 29,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works

News

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally
Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

News

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price