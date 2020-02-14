comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging | BGR India
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech, company confirms

Ahead of the official launch, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will support fast charging tech.

  Published: February 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Just yesterday, Realme confirmed that it will launch the X50 Pro 5G smartphone on February 24. As MWC was cancelled, the company will hold an online launch event for the flagship phone. Ahead of the official launch, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will support fast charging tech. It will offer support for 65W SuperDart fast charging tech.

Sheth’s tweet says “Not 50W, but 65W. Introducing DART Charge Technology! – No heating while charging, Enjoy Gaming while Charging, Enhanced Battery Life. See you in Madrid on 24th Feb.” The Realme X2 Pro phone was initially rumored to launch with 65W charging tech, but the handset supports just 50W.

The upcoming Realme phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will offer support for dual-mode 5G (NSA and SA). GSMArena suggests that the Realme X50 Pro 5G could feature dual punch holes for two selfie cams in the top left of the FHD+ screen. The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too.

The phone will also run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, by its name, is also the high-end variant of the Realme X50 5G. The X50 5G was launched earlier this year featuring the Snapdragon 765G.

Features Realme X50-5G
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 765G
OS Android 10
Display 6.57-inch FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate)
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera Dual – 16MP + 8MP
Battery 4,200mAh

