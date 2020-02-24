comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Realme X50 Pro 5G with 65W charger, 64MP quad camera launched in India: Price, specifications

The Realme X50 Pro price in India is set at Rs 37,999. The smartphone will go on sale today at 6:00PM via Flipkart.

  • Updated: February 24, 2020 3:20 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro, which is a 5G smartphone, has been launched in India. The smartphone will go on sale today at 6:00PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme X50 Pro comes with a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 5G modem, 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup and more. It ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. Read on to know more about Realme X50 Pro’s sale offers, price in India, specifications and more.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 37,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999. Realme will also be selling the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 44,999.

Realme X50 Pro specifications, features

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front.

Realme X2 Android 10-based Realme UI beta update rolling out

Realme X2 Android 10-based Realme UI beta update rolling out

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker.

For photos and videos, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. The X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in two color options, including Rust Red and Moss Green.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 3:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2020 3:20 PM IST

