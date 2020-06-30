comscore Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update with several new optimizations
News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update with several new optimizations

News

The Realme X50 Pro OTA update will be available to all the users via phased rollout soon. Hence, it could take a while, reaching all the units gradually.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 3:26 PM IST

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the Realme X50 Pro devices in India. The new update brings the latest June 2020 security patch to the device. The company has already announced that it would roll out the Android 11 Beta 1 update to its X50 Pro 5G in early July. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, features and specifications

However, the current June security update for the X50 Pro flagship bumps up the software build version to RMX2076PU_11_A.25 and is about 3.76 GB in firmware size. As per the changelog, the update has optimized the stability and performance of the network. It also optimizes the game experience over mobile data with 2 SIM cards installed. Also Read - Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale at 12 pm today; check price, specifications and offers

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

The company has further fixed the issue with the Alarm ringing bug on the status bar. It also notes the fix for a problem with the status bar occasionally flickers when switching the Dark Mode on. In terms of camera, Realme has made some partial changes with the third-party fonts. Additionally, the update mentions the improvements with the input methods’ issue and other software compatibility enhancements of third-party applications in Dark Mode. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with Snapdragon 865, 65W charging: Price, specifications

The Realme X50 Pro OTA update will be available to all the users via phased rollout soon. Hence, it could take a while, reaching all the units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Specifications

The X50 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme X3 SuperZoom First impressions: Zooming in on the flagship game

Also Read

Realme X3 SuperZoom First impressions: Zooming in on the flagship game

The X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2020 3:26 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor with Adreno 620 GPU
64 million ultra clear wide angle main camera, 12 million Telephoto lens, 8 million ultra wide angle camera, and 2 million macro lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

Gaming

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

बैन किए गए टॉप 10 चाइनीज ऐप्स के ये हैं विकल्प, बिना रुके होंगे काम

Xiaomi स्मार्ट कॉफी मशीन, गेमिंग मॉनीटर समेत ये 5 डिवाइस जल्द करेगी लॉन्च

LG Harmony 4 फोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा, 3,500mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे 32इंच, 43इंच साइज के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers