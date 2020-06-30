Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the Realme X50 Pro devices in India. The new update brings the latest June 2020 security patch to the device. The company has already announced that it would roll out the Android 11 Beta 1 update to its X50 Pro 5G in early July. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, features and specifications

However, the current June security update for the X50 Pro flagship bumps up the software build version to RMX2076PU_11_A.25 and is about 3.76 GB in firmware size. As per the changelog, the update has optimized the stability and performance of the network. It also optimizes the game experience over mobile data with 2 SIM cards installed.



The company has further fixed the issue with the Alarm ringing bug on the status bar. It also notes the fix for a problem with the status bar occasionally flickers when switching the Dark Mode on. In terms of camera, Realme has made some partial changes with the third-party fonts. Additionally, the update mentions the improvements with the input methods' issue and other software compatibility enhancements of third-party applications in Dark Mode.

The Realme X50 Pro OTA update will be available to all the users via phased rollout soon. Hence, it could take a while, reaching all the units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Specifications

The X50 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

