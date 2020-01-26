comscore Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut
News

Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut

News

In a new episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that the Realme X50 5G phone will not launch in India, but instead "something better is in store."

  • Updated: January 26, 2020 3:39 PM IST
Realme X50, Realme C3

(Representational image)

Realme recently launched its latest X50 smartphone in China. It is unknown as to when the device will be launched in India. In a new episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that something “bigger and better” than the Realme X50 would come to India. He hinted that the Realme X50 5G phone will not launch in India, but instead “something better is in store.”

Related Stories


This could be the Realme X50 Pro smartphone. Sheth said that users should “stay tuned for Realme at MWC” as the brand has planned something better for India. If rumors are to be believed, the company will launch the Pro version of the Realme X50 at MWC 2020. In February, Realme is expected to announce a Snapdragon 865-powered 5G device, which will likely be the Realme X50 Pro, 91Mobiles reported.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Separately, Realme recently announced that the company will be the first one to launch a smartphone with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Qualcomm hosted an event in New Delhi, where the chipmaker unveiled three new mobile platforms including Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G. With the new chipsets, Qualcomm is heavily focusing on Wi-Fi, 4G, and GPS.

Realme X50 5G first software update rolls out with Realme UI V1.0

Also Read

Realme X50 5G first software update rolls out with Realme UI V1.0

“We were the first brand to launch a smartphone-based on the Snapdragon 665 with the Realme 5 series in India. We are further excited for our upcoming smartphone launches in 2020 which will feature the brand-new Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform to help meet the emerging consumer demand,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

Realme didn’t announce any timeline for the launch, but as Qualcomm detailed in its presentation, the Snapdragon 720G SoC powered smartphones will be commercially available in Q1 2020. Similarly, devices powered by Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 SoC will make their way by the end of 2020.

Features Realme X50-5G
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 765G
OS Android 10
Display 6.57-inch FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate)
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera Dual – 16MP + 8MP
Battery 4,200mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 26, 2020 3:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 26, 2020 3:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp will not work on a few devices starting February 1, 2020
News
WhatsApp will not work on a few devices starting February 1, 2020
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to soon get Android 10; gets spotted on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to soon get Android 10; gets spotted on Geekbench

Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

News

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut

WhatsApp will not work on a few devices starting February 1, 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to soon get Android 10; gets spotted on Geekbench

Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut

News

Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019
Realme C3s makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

News

Realme C3s makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 leak, Google I/O 2020 dates, and more: Daily News Wrap
Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February

Wearables

Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने भारत में नए मार्केटिंग हेड की घोषणा की

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच दूसरा टी20 आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

India 71st Republic Day: गणतंत्र दिवस की लाइव परेड को मोबाइल में ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

India 71st Republic Day: गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर गूगल ने डूडल के जरिए भारत की विविधता को दिखाया

इस साल रूस के पहले अंतरिक्ष प्रक्षेपण में हुई देरी

News

Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut
News
Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut
WhatsApp will not work on a few devices starting February 1, 2020

News

WhatsApp will not work on a few devices starting February 1, 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 8A to soon get Android 10; gets spotted on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to soon get Android 10; gets spotted on Geekbench
Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates India's 71st Republic Day
Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now

News

Top 5 apps with a dark mode you should try right now