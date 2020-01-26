Realme X50 Pro India launch expected after MWC 2020 debut

Realme recently launched its latest X50 smartphone in China. It is unknown as to when the device will be launched in India. In a new episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that something “bigger and better” than the Realme X50 would come to India. He hinted that the Realme X50 5G phone will not launch in India, but instead “something better is in store.”

This could be the Realme X50 Pro smartphone. Sheth said that users should “stay tuned for Realme at MWC” as the brand has planned something better for India. If rumors are to be believed, the company will launch the Pro version of the Realme X50 at MWC 2020. In February, Realme is expected to announce a Snapdragon 865-powered 5G device, which will likely be the Realme X50 Pro, 91Mobiles reported.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Separately, Realme recently announced that the company will be the first one to launch a smartphone with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Qualcomm hosted an event in New Delhi, where the chipmaker unveiled three new mobile platforms including Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G. With the new chipsets, Qualcomm is heavily focusing on Wi-Fi, 4G, and GPS.

“We were the first brand to launch a smartphone-based on the Snapdragon 665 with the Realme 5 series in India. We are further excited for our upcoming smartphone launches in 2020 which will feature the brand-new Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform to help meet the emerging consumer demand,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

Realme didn’t announce any timeline for the launch, but as Qualcomm detailed in its presentation, the Snapdragon 720G SoC powered smartphones will be commercially available in Q1 2020. Similarly, devices powered by Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 SoC will make their way by the end of 2020.

Features Realme X50-5G Price – Chipset Snapdragon 765G OS Android 10 Display 6.57-inch FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate) Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera Dual – 16MP + 8MP Battery 4,200mAh