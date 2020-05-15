comscore Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25 | BGR India
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition gaming phone to be unveiled on May 25; check details

The new Realme X50 Pro Player Edition features 65W fast charging and 5G support. It will likely be a variant of the X50 Pro, optimized and tuned for max gaming performance.

  Published: May 15, 2020 1:56 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition live image

Officials from Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently showcased what appears to be a new gaming-oriented smartphone. Called the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, the phone is set to launch on May 25, 2020. The emphasis on performance is clear here as the brand called it a “speed king” and a phone with “impressive performance”. Even the codename of the device is Blade Runner. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

The details come from a Realme post seen on Chinese social media site Weibo. The new phone closely resembles the recently launched flagship Realme X50 Pro smartphone. However, it does come in a new Grey-Silver paint job. Also Read - Realme Watch and TV India launch date officially revealed with design

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Since there is no newer processor launched yet, we expect the phone to still run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, we will likely see a bunch of software improvements and optimization that will make this Realme X50 Pro variant perform like a gaming device. Perhaps this could also mean the inclusion of a higher refresh rate screen, better touch response among other things. Also Read - Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

While there are no specifications confirmed for the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, we might have a hint at some of them. A recent report from XDA shows CCC certifications of a new phone, also codenamed Blade Runner, which is in fact the same device. The listings reveal that the phone will have 5G support and 65W SuperDart charging, features also found on the Realme X50 Pro. There are even some real-life images released of the upcoming device.

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

The event on May 25 will reportedly see Realme launch 8 products together. It is likely that not all 8 products will be smartphones or accessories. We could see lifestyle products as well. However, one of the 8 products confirmed to launch now is the new Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. We will also likely see the unveiling of the Realme Watch, Realme TV, and more.

