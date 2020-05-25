comscore Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications and more
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with Snapdragon 865, 65W charging: Price, specifications

Out of the 8 products, Realme today also launched X50 Pro Player Edition, which comes with a price tag of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 31,940 in India).

  • Published: May 25, 2020 1:08 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro Player edition

Today is the biggest day for Realme as it is launching new smart products both in India and China. The company is set to launch three devices in India and 8 in China. Out of the 8 products, Realme today also launched X50 Pro Player Edition, which comes with a price tag of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 31,940 in India). The key highlights are Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support, 65W fast charging, 90Hz display, and more.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme X50 Pro Player Edition sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage. The new edition features HyperBoost 3.0, which the company says will help offer a good gaming experience.

The Chinese brand says that the HyperBoost 3.0 feature will also switch between Wi-Fi to LTE or 5G with no lag. So, you should get a smooth online gaming experience, as per the Realme. Realme has added graphite sheets between the battery and the back panel to help dissipate the heat and deliver optimal gaming. The new Realme phone also features a tactile vibrator under the hood.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition offers a 4,200mAh battery. It ships with 65W fast-charging, which is said to top up the phone’s battery from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes.  There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. As for the photography, there is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

This setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the newly launched Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It even comes with Dolby Audio and Hi-Red Audio on its speakers. The smartphone also supports Wi-Fi 6 and less latency.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition: Price

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price starts from RMB 2,999, which is approximately Rs 31,940 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM +128GB variant is priced at RMB 3,299 (approx Rs 35,130). There is also a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will be available for RMB 3,599, which is roughly Rs 38,330 in India.

