Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked

We recently heard about a new variant of the Realme X50 Pro flagship phone that was to launch as a gaming-oriented device. This smartphone will be called the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The brand has already shared a couple of posters and live images of the smartphone, which essentially looks identical to the regular X50 Pro except the new color. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro Player Edition gaming phone to be unveiled on May 25; check details

Now, new information from a Chinese tipster has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro Player Edition smartphone. As per the source, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, there could also be other memory configurations available. Also Read - Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is expected to feature a 6.44-inch 2400×1080 pixel resolution along with 90Hz refresh-rate support. The official-looking render has confirmed that the screen will also feature a pill-shaped notch in the top left of the phone. This notch will feature a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

Further, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth and macro sensing. The main sensor here is a downgrade compared to the regular Realme X50 Pro which features a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Why the downgraded camera?

This might be a cost-cutting maneuver for the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to rather focus on other aspects of the phone that will be more useful to gamers. This also makes sense because if you buy the phone to quench your gaming thirst, chances are a 64-to-48 megapixel downgrade won’t be a dealbreaker for you. Moreover, it isn’t a very big downgrade either. The difference in picture quality is expected to be negligible here, the main difference being only the actual size of the image. It is also noteworthy that the average person probably cannot tell the difference between a 64-megapixel and 48-megapixel shot anyway.

Furthermore, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and pack a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The 8GB/128GB variant of the gaming phone is expected to cost about CNY 3,299 (about Rs 35,231). The phone is set to launch on May 25, with a bunch of other Realme products.

