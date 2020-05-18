comscore Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro Player Edition leaked specifications reveal downgraded 48MP camera
News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition leaked specifications reveal downgraded 48MP camera

News

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is expected to be a gaming-oriented phone based on the flagship Realme X50 Pro.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 11:18 AM IST
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition live image

We recently heard about a new variant of the Realme X50 Pro flagship phone that was to launch as a gaming-oriented device. This smartphone will be called the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The brand has already shared a couple of posters and live images of the smartphone, which essentially looks identical to the regular X50 Pro except the new color. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro Player Edition gaming phone to be unveiled on May 25; check details

Now, new information from a Chinese tipster has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro Player Edition smartphone. As per the source, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, there could also be other memory configurations available. Also Read - Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is expected to feature a 6.44-inch 2400×1080 pixel resolution along with 90Hz refresh-rate support. The official-looking render has confirmed that the screen will also feature a pill-shaped notch in the top left of the phone. This notch will feature a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

Further, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth and macro sensing. The main sensor here is a downgrade compared to the regular Realme X50 Pro which features a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Why the downgraded camera?

This might be a cost-cutting maneuver for the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to rather focus on other aspects of the phone that will be more useful to gamers. This also makes sense because if you buy the phone to quench your gaming thirst, chances are a 64-to-48 megapixel downgrade won’t be a dealbreaker for you. Moreover, it isn’t a very big downgrade either. The difference in picture quality is expected to be negligible here, the main difference being only the actual size of the image. It is also noteworthy that the average person probably cannot tell the difference between a 64-megapixel and 48-megapixel shot anyway.

Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds get certified in Indonesia; launch seems imminent

Also Read

Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds get certified in Indonesia; launch seems imminent

Furthermore, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and pack a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The 8GB/128GB variant of the gaming phone is expected to cost about CNY 3,299 (about Rs 35,231). The phone is set to launch on May 25, with a bunch of other Realme products.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 11:18 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor with Adreno 620 GPU
64 million ultra clear wide angle main camera, 12 million Telephoto lens, 8 million ultra wide angle camera, and 2 million macro lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked
News
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked
How to try out the new Vivo V19 AR Unboxing filter

How To

How to try out the new Vivo V19 AR Unboxing filter

Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds get certified in Indonesia

News

Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds get certified in Indonesia

Amazfit Ares new features revealed in teasers

Wearables

Amazfit Ares new features revealed in teasers

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked

Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds get certified in Indonesia

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने 6 कर्मचारियों के कोरोना (Corona) पॉजिटव पाए जाने के बाद नोएडा फैक्ट्री में काम रोका

3GB Daily Data Plans: जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन दे रही ये शानदार प्लान

Amazon Prime पर Paatal Lok रिलीज, Lockdown 4.0 के दौरान फ्री में मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें

शाओमी के इस दमदार फोन की जानकारी आई सामने, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme Narzo 10 कुल 5 कैमरों के साथ आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked
News
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications leaked
Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds get certified in Indonesia

News

Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds get certified in Indonesia
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now
Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

News

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today