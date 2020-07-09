Realme X50 Pro sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart

The Realme X50 Pro flagship smartphone is set to go on sale again today at 12 pm on Flipkart. The smartphone is the most powerful 5G-enabled Realme device right now and will feature flagship-grade specifications including the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The price of the phone will start at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: A worthy flagship competitor to the OnePlus 7T

Flipkart will also be providing a bunch of offers for people who buy the X50 Pro. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card customers get 5 percent unlimited cashback. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users also get 5 percent off. The phone is also offered at no-cost EMI starting at Rs 4,000/month. Further, Flipkart is also offering 6 months of YouTube Premium free trial with the purchase of any smartphone. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Realme X50 Pro specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update with several new optimizations

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker.

For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. The X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in two color options, including Rust Red and Moss Green.

Story Timeline