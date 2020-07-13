Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon; check details

The Realme X50 Pro flagship phone will be back on sale starting 12 pm to The device will be available at a starting price of Rs 39,999. To recall, this Realme 5G phone comes with 65W fast charger and Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company has confirmed that the Android 11 Beta 1 update will also be rolled out to the X50 Pro 5G sometime in July. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale: Price in India, variants

The Realme X50 Pro was originally launched with a price label of Rs 37,999, but due to the GST rate hike, the prices have been increased. This price was for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone’s price in India now starts from Rs 39,999. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs 41,999. The top-end 12GB RAM +256GB configuration is priced at Rs 47,999. The brand is offering the device in Rust Red and Moss Green color options. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: A worthy flagship competitor to the OnePlus 7T

Features, specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front. Also Read - Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro 5G mobile offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. The company has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6. This phone features a Super Linear Dual speaker.

Story Timeline