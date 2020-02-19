Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

Realme is gradually revealing the specifications and features of its upcoming X50 Pro 5G phone. Yesterday, the brand revealed that the device will have a total of six cameras. Now, Realme has confirmed on Weibo that the X50 Pro 5G will pack a dual-camera setup on the front. It will include a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which will be paired with an ultrawide angle module with a field-of-view of 105-degrees.

Realme hasn’t revealed the resolution of the ultrawide angle unit. The company is all set to launch the handset on February 24. In an official Weibo post, Realme has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will bear a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera. At the moment, it is unclear whether the X50 Pro 5G will offer a Samsung sensor or Sony IMX686 sensor.

Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase confirmed that the handset will offer 20x zoom capability. Additionally, the upcoming Realme phone will be able to capture videos from its ultrawide camera with a portrait blur. The device will also offer a night mode. The 5G phone will come with support for 65W fast charging tech. It is likely to offer a big display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in a Rust Red and Moss Green.

The Realme X50 Pro will arrive with a hole-punch display design and a Snapdragon 865 SoC with the model number RMX2071. The phone is likely to run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It could feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air. The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too.