comscore Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch
News

Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

News

The latest update for the Realme X50 Pro smartphone brings a bunch of new features and optimizations.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 8:28 PM IST
Realme-X50-Pro-5G-hands-on

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its X50 Pro smartphone in India. The latest update brings the July 2020 Android security patch for the device. While the security update is a month old, it at least brings a bunch of new features and optimizations. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications and offers you need to know

The latest update for Realme X50 Pro bumps up the software build version to RMX2076PU_11_A.31, and it comes with a firmware size of about 3.8GB. As per the changelog, the new update adds Realme PaySa app feature. It also adds the 5G Switch toggles on the notification panel and Autoplay feature in Game Space mode. The software update also fixes a display issue of the WhatsApp video call scene. Also Read - Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

In the optimizations section, the update mentions improvements done for the transparency of swipe back gesture style. It improves the default brightness adjustment mechanism in Power Saving mode, and network performance. Additionally, the changelog states it fixes the power consumption issue of PUBG and the heating issue of other games. It has further resolved all the known bugs in the Notifications, Bluetooth, and NFC settings. Also Read - Realme XT gets July 2020 security patch with several new features

The new Realme X50 Pro OTA update is rolling out to the users in a stagged manner. Thus, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. The update’s availability can be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme X50 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X50 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The Realme X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 65W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 8:28 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor with Adreno 620 GPU
64 million ultra clear wide angle main camera, 12 million Telephoto lens, 8 million ultra wide angle camera, and 2 million macro lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10
News
OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10
Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

News

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Hisense launches Smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 11,990

Smart TVs

Hisense launches Smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 11,990

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details

News

Realme 5, 5S receive July 2020 security update: Check details
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आया नया फीचर, इस तरह से देगा फेक न्यूज की जानकारी

Oppo K7 5G स्मार्टफोन किफायती कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

चीनी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया Made In India टीवी, भारतीय बाजार में सस्ते टीवी से की एंट्री

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स मात्र 1500 रुपये में सेटटॉप बॉक्स को Xstream Box से कर सकते हैं अपग्रेड

चाइनीज वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप Zoom को टक्कर देगी ये देसी ऐप, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs
News
Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs
OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

News

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10
Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

News

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

News

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers