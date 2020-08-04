Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its X50 Pro smartphone in India. The latest update brings the July 2020 Android security patch for the device. While the security update is a month old, it at least brings a bunch of new features and optimizations. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications and offers you need to know

The latest update for Realme X50 Pro bumps up the software build version to RMX2076PU_11_A.31, and it comes with a firmware size of about 3.8GB. As per the changelog, the new update adds Realme PaySa app feature. It also adds the 5G Switch toggles on the notification panel and Autoplay feature in Game Space mode. The software update also fixes a display issue of the WhatsApp video call scene.

In the optimizations section, the update mentions improvements done for the transparency of swipe back gesture style. It improves the default brightness adjustment mechanism in Power Saving mode, and network performance. Additionally, the changelog states it fixes the power consumption issue of PUBG and the heating issue of other games. It has further resolved all the known bugs in the Notifications, Bluetooth, and NFC settings.

The new Realme X50 Pro OTA update is rolling out to the users in a stagged manner. Thus, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. The update’s availability can be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme X50 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X50 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The Realme X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 65W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.