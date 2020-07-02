Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

As promised, Realme has started the Android 11 Beta build program for X50 Pro users. The company had said last month that in July X50 Pro will be its first device to get a taste of the upcoming Android flavor. And according to this report, the build is available for Realme X50 Pro variant for China. We’re hopeful in the coming days, X50 Pro India and Europe version also get their builds. Also Read - Realme C11 launched with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery: Price, features

The first Android 11 Beta build images are available through Realme community, and you can download the same and flash to the device. Before doing that, make sure the bootloader is unlocked in the phone's settings.

Realme has also strictly recommended against flashing the software build on devices that are used on the daily basis. The first build always carries many bugs, which could hamper the performance of the phone. More importantly, flashing a software build means all the data from the phone gets wiped out. So, if you're in the mood for some adventure, make sure to back up all the data stored on the phone. To recall, X50 Pro was the first phone in India to launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform.

Realme X50 Pro specifications

features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device.

The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker. For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup.

