Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Price, specifications, camera and more

With the launch of iQOO 3 and Realme X50 Pro, India has started getting the 5G supported smartphones much before the network availablity. iQOO 3 5G has been launched in India at Rs 44,990, but the company has launched it in two other 4G models as well.

On the other hand, Realme became the first smartphone maker to introduce a 5G for Indian market. The company launched three models of the Realme X50 Pro yesterday and all of these support 5G unlike iQOO 3. With the battle started for 5G phones in India, here’s a quick comparison of the specs, price, features and camera of the Realme X50 Pro 5G and the iQOO 3 5G.

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Display and hardware

On the front, both smartphones offer 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, but with different set of in-display style camera. The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch display with single punch-hole camera, whereas the Realme X50 Pro flaunts a dual-punch hole display instead. Internally, both phones are almost identical. The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even supports face unlock.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The difference is in storage standard. It offers up to 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0+. For security, it also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

iQOO 3 vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera, OS and Battery

The iQOO 3 sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megpixel depth sensor. It includes a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera in a punch-hole display. The smartphone ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.

The Realme X50 Pro offers quad-camera setup as well. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, there is a dual punch-hole camera with a 32-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It offers Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Price in India, availability

iQOO’s starting two models offer 4G network support only, and its starting price is set at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. The handset will compete against the Realme X50 Pro’s base model at Rs 37,999, which instead offers 5G.

iQOO 3 essentially comes in 5G variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage at Rs 44,9990. The other two 4G models respectively offer 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 36,990 and Rs 39,990. The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 37,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999. Realme will also be selling the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 44,999.

In terms of availability, the Realme X50 Pro has already seen its first sale yesterday and the next sale is on March 5. On the other hand, the iQOO 3 sale will kick start from March 4 at 12:00PM on Flipkart and iQOO.com.