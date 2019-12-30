comscore Realme X50 specifications and price leak online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 specifications and price leak online; Here is everything you need to know
News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online; Here is everything you need to know

News

Before we dive into all the leaked information, it is worth noting that Realme has already shared some specifications. As per previous reports, we already know that Realme X50 will run on Snapdragon 765G processor.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 4:41 PM IST
Realme X50 5G

Realme seems to be gearing up for the launch of its much anticipated 5G smartphone, the Realme X50. However, days before the much-anticipated launch, details about the upcoming flagship smartphone have leaked online. These details include all the specifications and pricing information about the Realme X50. Before we dive into all the leaked information, it is worth noting that Realme has already shared some specifications. As per previous reports, we already know that Realme X50 will run on Snapdragon 765G processor. Other specifications include a dual-lens selfie camera setup, enhanced VOOC 4.0 charging, and 5G connectivity. Realme is expected to launch the smartphone in the market on January 7, 2020.

Related Stories


Realme X50 specifications and price

As per GSMArena, the specifications and price leaked through an official-looking tale on Chinese website Weibo. The table compared the Realme X50 against the recently launched Oppo Reno 3. Realme X50 comes with a 6.67-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as per the table. The smartphone will feature Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and the front along with P2i coating. It will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with an Octa-Core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor. The rear camera setup will also sport an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with 5x hybrid zoom. Realme has also added a 2-megapixel super macro lens making quad-camera setup. The front camera setup features a 32-megapixel primary Samsung GD1 sensor with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Realme is likely to offer the X50 in three different RAM and storage variants. These variants include one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, second with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and third with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The company has also upgraded the storage to include UFS 2.1 protocol. X50 will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 charging. In terms of connectivity, we will get 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Type-C, 3.5mm audio socket, and dual-frequency GPS.

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

Also Read

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

The device will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC. Moving to the pricing, the base model may come at 2,199 RMB or about Rs 22,450. The second model may be priced at 2,499 RMB or about Rs 25,500. Finally, the top of the line model is priced at 2,799 RMB or about Rs 28,600.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 4:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
News
Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

Telecom

Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

News

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

Huawei P40 Pro render surface online

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019
Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W
Best power banks launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best power banks launched in India in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Tesla ने अपनी पहली 'Made in China' Model 3 इलेक्ट्रिक सेडान को डिलीवर किया

Nokia 4.2 स्मार्टफोन को Amazon India पर 6,795 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Top 5 Interesting Xiaomi Products : शाओमी के ये टॉप इंटरस्टिंग प्रोडक्ट 2020 में भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Google New Features: अब गूगल सर्च में मूवी और टीवी शो को कर सकते हैं बुकमार्क

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 8 Pro के लिए 499 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Mi Matte Hard Case

News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
News
Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

News

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch
Huawei P40 Pro render surface online

News

Huawei P40 Pro render surface online
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online