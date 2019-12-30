Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

Realme seems to be gearing up for the launch of its much anticipated 5G smartphone, the Realme X50. However, days before the much-anticipated launch, details about the upcoming flagship smartphone have leaked online. These details include all the specifications and pricing information about the Realme X50. Before we dive into all the leaked information, it is worth noting that Realme has already shared some specifications. As per previous reports, we already know that Realme X50 will run on Snapdragon 765G processor. Other specifications include a dual-lens selfie camera setup, enhanced VOOC 4.0 charging, and 5G connectivity. Realme is expected to launch the smartphone in the market on January 7, 2020.

Realme X50 specifications and price

As per GSMArena, the specifications and price leaked through an official-looking tale on Chinese website Weibo. The table compared the Realme X50 against the recently launched Oppo Reno 3. Realme X50 comes with a 6.67-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as per the table. The smartphone will feature Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and the front along with P2i coating. It will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with an Octa-Core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor. The rear camera setup will also sport an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with 5x hybrid zoom. Realme has also added a 2-megapixel super macro lens making quad-camera setup. The front camera setup features a 32-megapixel primary Samsung GD1 sensor with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Realme is likely to offer the X50 in three different RAM and storage variants. These variants include one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, second with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and third with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The company has also upgraded the storage to include UFS 2.1 protocol. X50 will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 charging. In terms of connectivity, we will get 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Type-C, 3.5mm audio socket, and dual-frequency GPS.

The device will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC. Moving to the pricing, the base model may come at 2,199 RMB or about Rs 22,450. The second model may be priced at 2,499 RMB or about Rs 25,500. Finally, the top of the line model is priced at 2,799 RMB or about Rs 28,600.