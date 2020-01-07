comscore Realme X50 5G launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more
  • Realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC, Android 10 launched: Price, features and other details
Realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC, Android 10 launched: Price, features and other details

The Realme X50 has been launched in China. The new Realme phone offers support for 5G and comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC and more.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 12:10 PM IST
Realme X50, Realme C3

The Realme X50 5G smartphone has been launched in China. This new Realme phone not only comes with 5G support, but also ships with the latest Android 10 OS. Some of the key features and specifications of the Realme X50 5G are a 6.57-inch display, quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera, superior 7nm Snapdragon chipset and more. Read on to find out everything about the Realme X50.

Realme X50 5G features, specifications

The Realme X50 5G is equipped with a 6.57-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. This handset doesn’t offer support for an in-display fingerprint scanner as it features a side-mounted sensor. The Realme X50 5G packs a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Realme X50 supports dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The handset is also able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi. It covers all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. This Realme phone also supports both SA and NSA dual-mode networking.

There is no support for listing a microSD card, meaning you won’t be able to expand the internal storage. As mentioned above, the Realme X50 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. It offers support for enhanced 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

In terms of camera department, the 5G handset features a total of four cameras on the back. One will also find a dual-camera setup on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For capturing selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. The device also has a Game Boost feature, which will help offer a better gaming experience.

Realme X50 5G: Price

The Realme X50 comes with a starting price of 2,499 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 25,790 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 30,960), whereas the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost 2,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 27,860).

It will be seen competing with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K30. In addition, Realme will be selling the device in two colors. Apart from the phone, Realme also launched its True Wireless Buds Air (earbuds) in China. The Realme Buds Air comes with a price label of Rs 3,999 in India.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 12:10 PM IST

