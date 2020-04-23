comscore Realme X50M 5G launched; check price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more
News

Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more

News

Check out everything you need to know about the new affordable Realme X50M 5G smartphone that just launched in China.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 11:17 AM IST
Realme X50M 5G

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme recently launched the Realme X50M 5G in China. The new phone features similar specifications to the Realme X50 5G, the brand’s first 5G device. The new Realme X50M 5G also features 5G as stated by its name thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the phone. The phone also features a bunch of other features that bring it up to speed with the rest of the competition. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

These include a 120Hz refresh rate display, 30W Dart fast charging, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera. The phone is set to go on sale in home-country China soon. There is no official word from the brand of the Realme X50M 5G coming to India. However, considering the competitive pricing and specifications of the phone, it will eventually likely come to the country. Also Read - Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Realme X50M 5G specifications

The Realme X50M 5G features a design similar to that of the Realme 6, with the gradient Comet texture on the back. There is a vertical quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. A pill-shaped punch hole camera lies on the screen in the front. This is a 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also Read - Realme Narzo series set to launch on April 21; Here is how to watch the livestream

The Realme X50M 5Gis powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which comes with integrated 5G support. The phone’s top variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of the optics, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. There are also two 2-megapixel cameras for macro mode and depth sensing. The phone also features a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

Also Read

Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

Pricing

The Realme X50M 5G starts selling for CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 21,500) in China for the base model. This variant features 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 25,000). The phone will go on sale in China on April 29 and will be available in two colors – starry blue and galaxy white.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 11:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
News
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to cheaters

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to cheaters

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50M 5G launched in China

News

Realme X50M 5G launched in China
Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification

News

Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification
Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

News

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online
Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

News

Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plans : 299 रुपये से शुरू होते हैं प्लान, 500GB डाटा और मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme X50m 5G स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
News
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

News

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially
Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features
Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera