Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme recently launched the Realme X50M 5G in China. The new phone features similar specifications to the Realme X50 5G, the brand’s first 5G device. The new Realme X50M 5G also features 5G as stated by its name thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the phone. The phone also features a bunch of other features that bring it up to speed with the rest of the competition. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

These include a 120Hz refresh rate display, 30W Dart fast charging, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera. The phone is set to go on sale in home-country China soon. There is no official word from the brand of the Realme X50M 5G coming to India. However, considering the competitive pricing and specifications of the phone, it will eventually likely come to the country. Also Read - Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details

Realme X50M 5G specifications

The Realme X50M 5G features a design similar to that of the Realme 6, with the gradient Comet texture on the back. There is a vertical quad-camera setup on the back of the phone. A pill-shaped punch hole camera lies on the screen in the front. This is a 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also Read - Realme Narzo series set to launch on April 21; Here is how to watch the livestream

The Realme X50M 5Gis powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which comes with integrated 5G support. The phone’s top variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of the optics, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. There are also two 2-megapixel cameras for macro mode and depth sensing. The phone also features a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Pricing

The Realme X50M 5G starts selling for CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 21,500) in China for the base model. This variant features 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 25,000). The phone will go on sale in China on April 29 and will be available in two colors – starry blue and galaxy white.