Realme X60 5G with a new rear design tipped to be in development

The Realme X60 5G will succeed the Realme X50 5G and will likely feature a mid-range 5G capable processor and similar-level specifications.

  Published: April 3, 2020 2:07 PM IST
Realme X50 2

Not long ago, Realme launched the X50 5G, the brand’s first 5G phone. Armed with the Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5G capabilities, the phone hasn’t exactly been around for long. However, a new report suggests that the brand is already working on a successor – The Realme X60 5G.

Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma has recently shared that the Realme X60 5G is already in the works. He also adds that the phone will bring major changes, especially on the back. As per the tipster, the X60 5G will feature a new design of the camera setup. That is all we know for now. However, if the phone is already being worked on, we should start seeing leaked renders in a few weeks.

Realme X50 5G specifications

To recall, The Realme X50 5G is equipped with a 6.57-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. This handset doesn’t offer support for an in-display fingerprint scanner as it features a side-mounted sensor. The Realme X50 5G packs a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Realme X50 supports dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The handset is also able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi. It covers all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. This Realme phone also supports both SA and NSA dual-mode networking.

There is no support for listing a microSD card, meaning you won’t be able to expand the internal storage. As mentioned above, the Realme X50 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device. It offers support for enhanced 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

  Published Date: April 3, 2020 2:07 PM IST

