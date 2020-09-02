comscore Realme X7 series launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC: Price, specifications
Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC: Check price, specs

The Realme X7 price is set RMB 1,799, which is around Rs 19,290 in India.

  • Updated: September 2, 2020 4:48 PM IST
Realme X7 Pro

Image: gizmochina

The Realme X7 series smartphones have been launched. Both the phones come with a 7nm chipset, 65W charging support, AMOLED Panel, and more. The new Realme devices offer the same 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme X7 series will launch in India on September 3, which is tomorrow. Read on to know more about them. Also Read - Realme V3 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC: Check price, features

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with Mali-G57 GPU. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel with f/2.3 ultrawide lens. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel camera with B/W sensor for portrait shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is backed by a single LED flash. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It will go on sale in Blue, White, and gradient colors. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

X7 Pro specifications

The X7 Pro is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, which is quite close to Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance. Under the hood is a  4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge. The smartphone comes with a fancy heat dissipation system, including a vapor chamber. The rest of the specifications are similar to the standard version.

Realme X7 series: Price

The Realme X7 price in China is set RMB 1,799, which is around Rs 19,290 in India. The first flash sale will take place on September 7. The Pro version will be available in three models. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Realme X7 Pro is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,580). The 8GB + 128GB will cost RMB 2,399 (roughly Rs 25,720). The 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 34,300). The Pro version is available for pre-order, and the company will start shipping it from September 7.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 4:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 2, 2020 4:48 PM IST

Best Sellers