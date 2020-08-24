Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

The Realme X7 series will launch in China on September 1 and the event will begin at 2:00PM local time. The company has already confirmed a few details ahead of the launch, and now, it has revealed the design of the upcoming Realme phone. The photos shared by Xu Qi Chase, CMO at Realme, suggest that we will see a quad-camera setup at the back of the Realme X7 series. Also Read - Realme C12 to go its first sale today: Here are its prices and all specifications you should know

The cameras will be housed in a rectangle-shaped camera module. This time, Realme has also added a huge ‘Dare to Leap’ text on the right side of the device’s rear panel. It will be available in a neat tri-color gradient with the text, giving it a unique look. The upcoming Realme X7 Pro has already been listed on TMall, suggesting that it will have a punch-hole display design. There is no fingerprint reader at the back, meaning it will have an in-display sensor. Read on to know more about the device. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially, could launch soon in India

Realme X7 series: Leaked specifications

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are rumored to sport a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch OLED panels, respectively. The Pro version is said to pack a Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It is currently unknown as to what processor the standard version will feature under the hood. Both the handsets will likely ship with Android 10 out of the box. They are expected to arrive with support for 65W fast charging tech. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

For photography, the Realme X7 series comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. On the backside, there could be a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The details of the rest of the sensors are currently unknown. The X7 could offer a 4,300mAh battery, and the Pro version might launch with a 4,500mAh battery. The devices will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme is expected to sell the handsets with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.