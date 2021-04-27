Realme X7 Max 5G India launch date revealed, new Realme TV in tow too

Realme recently announced the launch of a new smartphone called the X7 Max 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip at the launch of the Realme 8 5G in India. The smartphone now has a launch date, which is May 4. Also Read - Realme 8 5G in pics: A look at the cheapest 5G smartphone in India

The date of the major Realme launch event has been revealed by the company's CEO Madhav Sheth via a recent #AskMadhav episode on YouTube. Read on to know more about this.

Realme X7 Max 5G launching in India soon

The launch event will coincide with the company's third-year anniversary, and hence, the expectation of a big event.

Apart from the new Realme smartphone, the company will also launch a new smart TV, which is expected to bring “cinema experience to your home with hands-free voice control, Dolby Vision and Audio experience” for us.

However, we are yet to know more details on the same.

Realme X7 Max 5G features, specs, price

The Realme X7 Max 5G, which will become a part of the company’s X7 series, is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo, which launched in China recently.

If this is the case, the smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As confirmed earlier, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the same chip that powers the GT Neo. The phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, we can expect the Realme X7 Max 5G to get three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.

The device will also get a 4,500mh battery with 50W fast charging, support for Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, Wi-Fi 6, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and more.

The Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be a mid-ranger and fall under Rs 30,000. It is expected to compete with the likes of the recently launched Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in China.