Realme X7 Max 5G has been expected to make its entry in India for a while now. After various leaks and official teasers, we now have an official date for the same. The upcoming Realme smartphone will launch in India on May 31, which is a week from now. Also Read - Realme X7 Max price leaked ahead of its launch in India: See price

The company has started sending media invites for the same, which also throw light on the arrival of the company’s new smart TV. Here are the details. Also Read - Realme announces 'D' under its TechLife division; will focus on smart home devices

Realme X7 Max 5G coming to India soon

The X7 Max 5G, along with the Realme Smart TV 4k will be announced via an online event on May 31 at 12:30 pm. You will be able to catch the live stream of the event via the company’s YouTube channel. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

While the invite doesn’t reveal a lot of details, it reiterates that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. With this, the X7 Max will become India’s first phone to be powered by the chip.

To recall, Realme has teased the device previously and has now listed the phone on its website, thus, revealing its key specs and features.

The phone will come with a punch-hole display and a rectangular rear camera setup placed on a vertical stripe along with a neon Realme branding and tagline.

It is revealed that the phone, which is a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo, will come with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It will come with triple rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera configuration remains unknown but it could be rated at 16-megapixel.

Additionally, it will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W DartCharge fast charging and run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

As for the price, the smartphone is expected to start at Rs 27,999 and come in two RAM/Storage options.

Realme Smart TV 4K coming too

In addition to this, the new Realme Smart TV 4K will arrive too. It will come in two screen sizes: 43-inch and 50-inch. Both will come with support for Dolby Vision, 4K, and Dolby Atmos Audio.

It will also come with voice assistant support, a bezel-less display design, and more.

Since not much is known about the device, we will have to wait until the launch takes place. Hence, stay tuned to get a better idea of the upcoming Realme products.