Realme X7 Max coming to India as a mid-range smartphone: Check details

The Realme X7 series launched in India a couple of weeks ago with two models across different prices, i.e., Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. Realme India, however, is planning to add another model to this lineup soon. Leaks now suggest that it could be called the Realme X7 Max and we have details about its storage variants as well as colours. The Realme X7 Max could be offered as a mid-range smartphone in India.

The leak, via Techradar report, confirms that the Realme X7 Max will come in two storage variants. The base variant is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage whereas the top-end variant will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. When it concerns the colour variants, the Realme X7 Max is expected to come in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way. Sadly, the specifications are yet to be revealed.

Realme X7 Max expected specifications

Currently, there's no phone with the Realme X7 Max moniker existing in the company's vast number of smartphone lineups. Rumours suggest that the Realme X7 Max could be based on the Realme X7 Pro Ultra from the Chinese market. The X7 Pro Ultra launched not long ago as a more premium version of the X7 Pro.

If the Realme X7 Max is based on the X7 Pro Ultra/X7 Pro Extreme Edition, there’s a high chance that it could come in as the company’s flagship offering for India. The X7 Pro Ultra utilizes the same MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset as the X7 Pro. It even has the same triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The battery capacity remains unchanged at 4500mAh and it also gets the 65W fast charging solution. The only difference comes in the form of the 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display that has curved edges and a lower refresh rate of 90Hz.

There are possibilities of the Realme X7 Max being a repurposed Realme GT from the Chinese market. As of now, Realme is yet to reveal any of its plans for the Indian market.

At the moment, the Realme 8 5G is the latest addition to the company’s array of 5G smartphones, even though 5G is yet to arrive in India. It relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and starting at Rs 14,999, it is the most affordable 5G smartphone you can buy in India right now.