Realme X7 Max India launch postponed citing COVID-19 reasons

There’s heated competition in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone category, with Xiaomi, Vivo, iQOO and others launching a lot of products. Realme, after releasing the Realme X7 Pro earlier this year, had plans to release another model in the same category with some upgrades. Before the company could start teasing the Realme X7 Max 5G, it cancelled the launch owing to the COVID-19 situation in India. Also Read - Realme 8 5G goes on sale in India: Starts at Rs 14,999, Flipkart availability and more

On the company’s social media portal, Realme clarified its intentions of postponing the Realme X7 Max 5G launch in India at the moment. The country is undergoing a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and Realme says it wants to step up as a community to help people right now. The company is yet to announce a new launch date for the Realme X7 Max 5G. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G India launch date revealed, could be the rebranded GT Neo

Realme X7 Max 5G India launch

The Realme X7 Max 5G is essentially said to be a repurposed Realme GT Neo that launched in China earlier. The highlight on this phone will be the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, which is currently the best mobile chip MediaTek offers. The Dimensity 1200 supports 5G networks and can host two 5G SIM cards simultaneously. Also Read - Realme 8 5G in pics: A look at the cheapest 5G smartphone in India

Since the Realme X7 Max is rumoured to be based on the Realme GT Neo, here are a bunch of expected features. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and cutout for the 16-megapixel front camera. The rear cameras consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone features a 4500mAh battery paired with a 50W fast wired charging solution.

Currently, the Realme X7 Pro starts at a price of Rs 29,999, featuring the older Dimensity 1000+ chip. Hence, the Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be priced higher than the X7 Pro. At the same time, the Max has to compete with recently launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X, iQOO 7, Vivo X60 and the OnePlus 9R. Hence, the company could aim for a competitive pricing for the Indian market.

Rumours also suggest that Poco is bringing the Redmi K40 Gaming to India as the Poco F3 GT, with the name suggesting a direct dig at the Realme GT Neo. The Redmi K40 Gaming also relies on the Dimensity 1200 chip but features dedicated gaming phone features like shoulder buttons and LED lighting.