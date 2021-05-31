Realme X7 Max launches in India, accompanies new Smart TV 4K models

After teasing and delaying for close to a month, the Realme X7 Max 5G is finally here in India. It comes across as the company’s flagship smartphone before of the Realme GT makes its debut in India. The X7 Max is the first phone in India to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The phone is accompanied by a pair of new Smart TVs, called the Realme Smart TV 4K. The brand is also celebrating its three years of operations in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Battery Performance, Processor, RAM, and Many Other Features

Before we dive into the specs, here are all the prices. The Realme X7 Max comes in two storage variants, with the base version costing Rs 26,999, offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's another top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, costing Rs 29,999. It will go on sale on June 4 from Flipkart and Realme's website.

The Realme Smart Tv 4K 43-inch model costs Rs 27,999 whereas the 50-inch model of the same carries a price of Rs 39,999. It will go on sale on June 4.

Realme X7 Max features and specs

The Realme X7 Max is essentially a renamed version of the Realme GT Neo from the Chinese market. The X7 Max joins the X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G, and adds to the 5G lineup of smartphones. The headline-grabbing feature of the Realme X7 Max is the Dimensity 1200 chip, which is the flagship SoC from MediaTek. With a dedicated performance core clocked at 3GHz, the Dimensity 1200 offers comparable performance with the Snapdragon 870. This chip is expected to be present on the upcoming Poco F3 GT.

Due to the chip, Realme is able to deliver dual 5G SIM support and support for multiple 5G bands. The phone can be had with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Realme has paired the system with a 4500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to a day’s battery life. There’s support for 50W fast charging solution.

The Realme X7 Max gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display features dual ambient light sensors. The cameras aren’t that different from the Realme X7 Pro. The main rear camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera gets a 16-megapixel sensor.

The phone comes in three colour variants – Asteroid Black, Milky Way and Mercury Silver. The design offers a matte rear finish with a glossy strip. Do note that the phone is constructed out of polycarbonate unibody. Hence, it weighs 179 grams and is 8.9mm thick. The phone also features stereo speakers and brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone launches with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme Smart TV 4K features

The Realme Smart TV 4K is the new addition to the Realme smart TV series. The new models are aimed at the affordable segment and miss out on the SLED display technology. There are two sizes available in this series – a 43-inch model and a 50-inch model. The TVs offers a bezel-display design.

The TV features support 4K resolution as standard. Realme has baked in support for Dolby Vision in the new model – 90 percent DCI-P3 and 83 percent NTSC colours. The TV also brings Realme Chroma Boost tech to amp up colour saturation. It also gets a TUV Rheinland certification for Blue Light safety.

There’s also support for Dolby Atmos and DTS audio. There is a 24W quad stereo speaker setup on the TV. Realme promises improved low-end audio performance.

When it comes to the smart TV features, the TV runs on Android TV 10 OS. That means you get support for Google Assistant and Google Play apps. Google Assistant can now be invoked by just saying the “Ok Google” keyword without using the remote controller – this is made possible by an array of far-field microphones. The TV comes pre-loaded with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The TV gets a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of ROM. There’s dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports and 1 X HDMI ARC port, 2 x USB ports, an AV port, Tuner, ANT and LAN ports.