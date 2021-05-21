Realme X7 Max price in India leaked: Here's how much will it cost you

Realme X7 Max is soon to make its entry in India, for which the company has just released an official teaser. Amidst the official details and the leaks, we now have new information on the price of the upcoming Realme smartphone. Also Read - Realme announces 'D' under its TechLife division; will focus on smart home devices

The information suggests that the smartphone will fall in the mid-range category, much like most of the Realme X phones. Here’s how much the device could be priced. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

This could be the Realme X7 Max price

As suggested by a known leakster Yogesh (in collaboration with MySmartPrice), the Realme X7 Max is expected to come in two RAM/Storage variants. It is expected to be priced at Rs 27,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 30,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Also Read - Realme Watch 2 Pro launches with 1.7-inch display, 90 sports mode tracking

With this, the upcoming Realme X7 Max will compete with the likes of the Mi 11X and the iQOO 7.

Realme X7 Max expected features, specs

The Realme X7 Max is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and will thus, become India’s first phone to get the chip. It will also come with 5G support. The teaser suggests that the phone will be powerful enough to run high-intensive games such as Asphalt 9.

It is expected to be the rebranded version of the GT Neo, which was launched in China recently. A recent teaser tips at the phone’s design, which is similar to the GT Neo one.

While not much is known about the device, we have some leaks that give an idea. The phone is expected to come with triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro) and a 16-megapixel front camera.

It is likely to get a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging. There could also be a punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We still don’t have an official launch date. But, as the official teasers have started pouring in, it could happen soon, probably by the end of this month.

We will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned.