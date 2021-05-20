comscore Realme X7 Max teased for India with same Realme GT Neo design
Realme X7 Max teased for India with same Realme GT Neo design

The Realme X7 Max has been teased for India carrying the same design as the Realme GT Neo. Here are all expectations from this phone.

Realme X7 Max

Earlier this month, Realme delayed the launch of the Realme X7 Max citing COVID-19 reasons in India. However, as the sun starts setting on May, Realme has started teasing the X7 Max via its social media channels. The phone is indeed the Realme GT Neo from the Chinese market, complete with its mirror-like finish and some bold Realme branding. Also Read - Realme GT India launch teased but the launch date is yet to revealed

The latest teaser comes via Realme’s Madhav Sheth, who shared a picture of the phone partly, highlighting the silver colour variant that was popularized by the Realme GT Neo. “Dare to Leap into the milky way?” says Sheth in his tweet, thereby hinting at the colour variant of the same. Earlier in the day, Sheth also hinted at bringing the Realme GT flagship to India with Android 12. Also Read - Realme X7 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in May 2021: Does the all-rounder Redmi stand a chance?

Realme X7 Max expectations

In all honesty, there’s nothing that we don’t about this phone, given its root lies in the Realme GT Neo. It will use the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip that powers the GT Neo in China, thereby making it the first phone in India to do so. It is also expected that the Realme X7 Max will sit above the Realme X7 Pro launched earlier this year. Also Read - Realme GT Neo Flash Edition to launch ahead of Realme X7 Max India launch

Hence, in terms of pricing, the Realme X7 Max could take on the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X and the iQOO 7 5G, both of which are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The Dimensity 1200 compares highly with the Snapdragon 870 in terms of raw performance, thereby making it the most powerful smartphone Realme has ever sold in India.

However, that title could soon be handed over to the Realme GT, which has been teased to come to India by Sheth. The Realme GT uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and brings along an exciting design.

As of the Realme X7 Max, you can expect to see specifications similar to the Realme X7 Pro that launched earlier this year. The phone uses a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, a 50W fast charging solution, and a 64-megapixel main rear camera.

On the other hand, Realme has reduced the price for the Realme X7 5G in India by some margin. The phone now starts at a price of Rs 17,999, which is Rs 3,000 less than its launch price. The vanilla X7 uses the Dimensity 800U chipset that supports 5G networks.

  Published Date: May 20, 2021 2:55 PM IST

