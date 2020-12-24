comscore Realme X7 Pro 5G found listed on Realme India website; to launch soon
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme X7 Pro 5G spotted on Realme India website, launch imminent
News

Realme X7 Pro 5G spotted on Realme India website, launch imminent

Mobiles

Realme is soon to launch the new Realme X7 series, consisting of the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro in India. Both phones support 5G connectivity

realme x7 pro

Realme X7 Pro

Realme is all set to launch new smartphones in its Realme X series — the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro — in India. Now, prior to the launch, the elder sibling out of the two has been spotted on the company’s India website suggesting that the launch is expected to take place soon. Read on to know more. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Realme X7, X7 Pro 5G launch soon in India

As spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme X7 Pro 5G was found listed on Realme India’s support page. The listing suggests that the phone is soon to arrive in the country. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro review: The more, the merrier

Recently, MediaTek even made the Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 1000+ processors (that powers the X7 and the X7 Pro, respectively) official in India, giving us another hint that the Realme phones are all set to make their entry in India. Also Read - Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, starts at 4,999

However, there is no word on the launch date by the company. We also don’t know whether or not Realme will only bring the Pro version to India. Although, there are high chances the phones will launch in January as Realme’s first launch of 2021.

Realme X7, X7 Pro Features, Specs

To recall, the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro were launched in China back in September. Both smartphones support 5G connectivity and fall in the mid-range phone category.

Starting with the Realme X7, it comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 32MP front camera. The device gets a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and is expected to fall under Rs. 20,000.

The Realme X7 Pro sports a slightly bigger 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen but with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.  The device comes with 64-megapixel rear cameras and a 32MP front snapper. Additionally, the X7 Pro gets a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Realme UI based on Android 10, and could fall under Rs. 25,000.

Via

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 24, 2020 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Features
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

News

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

Honk real-time chat app launched, aims to take on WhatsApp

Apps

Honk real-time chat app launched, aims to take on WhatsApp

Best smartphones under Rs. 15,000: See list

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs. 15,000: See list

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

Honk real-time chat app launched, aims to take on WhatsApp

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

PUBG Mobile to TikTok: List of apps banned in India in 2020

4 WhatsApp features we expect to see in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X7 Pro 5G launching in India soon: Price, features and more

News

Realme X7 Pro 5G launching in India soon: Price, features and more
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन-आइडिया का जबरदस्त ऑफर, रोज फ्री में मिल रहा 2GB डेटा

Flipkart Electronics Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट पर आ रही नई सेल, इन 10 स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

नीति आयोग ने लॉन्च किया Digiboxx क्लाउड सर्विस, अपने फोटोज, वीडियोज और डाटा को कर सकेंगे स्टोर

TRAI ने जारी किया आंकड़ा, Airtel की रही धूम, 2016 के बाद पहली बार Jio ने जोड़े कम यूजर्स

शाओमी ने उड़ाया इस चीनी कंपनी का मजाक, यूजर्स से कहा- कम क्यों लेना!

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Features
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life
Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

News

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor
Honk real-time chat app launched, aims to take on WhatsApp

Apps

Honk real-time chat app launched, aims to take on WhatsApp
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera

News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers