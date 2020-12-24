Realme is all set to launch new smartphones in its Realme X series — the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro — in India. Now, prior to the launch, the elder sibling out of the two has been spotted on the company’s India website suggesting that the launch is expected to take place soon. Read on to know more. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Realme X7, X7 Pro 5G launch soon in India

As spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme X7 Pro 5G was found listed on Realme India’s support page. The listing suggests that the phone is soon to arrive in the country. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro review: The more, the merrier

Recently, MediaTek even made the Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 1000+ processors (that powers the X7 and the X7 Pro, respectively) official in India, giving us another hint that the Realme phones are all set to make their entry in India. Also Read - Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, starts at 4,999

However, there is no word on the launch date by the company. We also don’t know whether or not Realme will only bring the Pro version to India. Although, there are high chances the phones will launch in January as Realme’s first launch of 2021.

Realme X7, X7 Pro Features, Specs

To recall, the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro were launched in China back in September. Both smartphones support 5G connectivity and fall in the mid-range phone category.

Starting with the Realme X7, it comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 32MP front camera. The device gets a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and is expected to fall under Rs. 20,000.

The Realme X7 Pro sports a slightly bigger 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen but with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device comes with 64-megapixel rear cameras and a 32MP front snapper. Additionally, the X7 Pro gets a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Realme UI based on Android 10, and could fall under Rs. 25,000.

