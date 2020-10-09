comscore Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch
Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

A report reveals that the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to enter the global market in the near future. This device was recently launched in China. The news started surfacing online after the

  • Published: October 9, 2020 9:59 PM IST
A report reveals that the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to enter the global market in the near future. This device was recently launched in China. The news started surfacing online after the phone was spotted on Thailand’s NBTC certification site last week. The device was seen carrying the model number RMX2121 with the Realme X7 Pro 5G name label. Also Read - Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme X50 Pro and more

While Realme is yet to confirm global launch details, the global launch of Realme X7 Pro 5G seems to be getting closer as the device has now received Taiwan’s NCC certification. The handset has the same model number – RMX2121. The site even reveals a few pictures of the device as well as a charger. This also gives us more information about this Realme smartphone. Also Read - Redmi tipped to launch soundbar in India to rival Realme

Realme X7 Pro 5G global receives more certifications

The site suggests that the global version of the Realme X7 Pro 5G will look similar to China’s version. It will pack a punch-hole design and have a rectangular camera module attached to the back. There’s also a picture of the charger, which reveals that the device will ship with a 65W SuperDart charger. It is said to take around 35 minutes to fully charge the battery from 0 to 100%.

Talking about the battery, the NCC list shows that the X7 Pro 5G smartphone will be equipped with a dual-cell battery, each with a capacity of 2,250 mAh, which adds to 4,500 mAh. Again, this is similar to the one in China, but we’ll have to wait for other leaks to come to see if there will be any differences between the global variant of the Realme X7 Pro compared to the Chinese version.

Other details confirmed by the NCC listing include 8GB RAM capacity and 256GB internal storage. To recall, the X7 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 1000+ chipset. So far, we don’t have any mobile devices on the global market with this SoC. Therefore, the global X7 Pro will be the first model launched outside of China to offer it.

