Realme X7 Pro global launch set for December 17
Realme X7 Pro all set for global launch on December 17

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market dubbed Realme X7 Pro. The smartphone was launched in China in September.

Representation image

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market dubbed Realme X7 Pro. To recall, the smartphone was launched in China back in the month of September this year. The phone will launch globally on December 17. For now, the company is yet to reveal if the smartphone will launch in India or not. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

Realme is expected to launch the Chinese version of the X7 Pro in the global market as well. This means the specifications of the global version is going to be the same. The Realme X7 Pro comes packed with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole design and supports a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro India launch teased: What can we expect?

On the camera front, the Realme X7 Pro is packed with four cameras including a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies there is a 32-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mh battery that supports 65W fast charging and runs on Realme UI based Android 10 OS. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January, confirms tipster

The smartphone comes in two RAM variants including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM and just a single storage model including 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is likely that in the global market Realme could launch more models of the Relame X7 Pro. For now, there are no reports on whether the base Realme X7 will reach the global market anytime soon or not.

In 2020, Realme was on fire in India. The company launched products across categories including smartphones, smart home devices, true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, smart bands and much more. The company recently announced that it will launch a new smartwatch in India. Realme is yet to provide many details on the product launch.

  Published Date: December 12, 2020 2:44 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 12, 2020 2:44 PM IST

