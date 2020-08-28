Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

The Realme X7 series is going to debut next week and there’s already a lot leaked about it. The series is going to spawn premium models focused on high-performance. While the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will use MediaTek chips, there’s another Qualcomm model. A leaked poster found by 91Mobiles suggests it will be called the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition. Best of all, it’s getting a new Snapdragon 800 series chip. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro, may bring noise cancellation feature

The poster confirms that the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will feature a Snapdragon 860 chipset. This is an unannounced SoC from Qualcomm that will be part of the Snapdragon 800 series. Similar to the Snapdragon 865, this chipset will support 5G connectivity as confirmed by the poster. That said, there’s no idea about the specifications of this chip. Also Read - Realme 7 series launching on September 3, will come with 65W SuperDart charger

Qualcomm could be announcing this chip a day before the Realme announcement. It seems the Snapdragon 860 5G will offer an affordable SoC with slight downgrades over the regular 865. It could allow OEMs to ditch the Snapdragon 855 Plus and go for the 5G-enabled chip with slightly more power. Until the announcement happens, this is all we can speculate. Also Read - Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

Additionally, the Player Edition will also end up with a 4500mAh battery. On top of that, the design of the phone is similar to the renders of the Realme X7. Hence, you will see a familiar design with a rectangular camera hump. The bold Realme logo could also be there on the Player Edition.

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition expectations

With the X7 series, Realme could replace the ageing X50 series. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro will rely on the MediaTek flagship chipsets. The Dimensity 800U will power the Realme X7 whereas the Dimesnity 1000+ chipset will be part of the Pro model. The Player Edition is the only one getting the Snapdragon 860 6G chipset.

Apart from the chipsets, the X7 Pro is known to have a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. The display will use an AMOLED screen and have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Given that it is an AMOLED display, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumours also suggest the regular model could launch in India as the Realme 7 Pro.