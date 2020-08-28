comscore Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860 5G chipset on September 1
News

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860 5G chipset on September 1

News

The Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will get the unannounced Snapdragon 860 chipset and retain the same design as the Realme X7 series. The X7 series is supposed to bring flagships.

  • Published: August 28, 2020 4:51 PM IST
Realme X7 Pro

Image: gizmochina

The Realme X7 series is going to debut next week and there’s already a lot leaked about it. The series is going to spawn premium models focused on high-performance. While the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will use MediaTek chips, there’s another Qualcomm model. A leaked poster found by 91Mobiles suggests it will be called the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition. Best of all, it’s getting a new Snapdragon 800 series chip. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro, may bring noise cancellation feature

The poster confirms that the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will feature a Snapdragon 860 chipset. This is an unannounced SoC from Qualcomm that will be part of the Snapdragon 800 series. Similar to the Snapdragon 865, this chipset will support 5G connectivity as confirmed by the poster. That said, there’s no idea about the specifications of this chip. Also Read - Realme 7 series launching on September 3, will come with 65W SuperDart charger

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Qualcomm could be announcing this chip a day before the Realme announcement. It seems the Snapdragon 860 5G will offer an affordable SoC with slight downgrades over the regular 865. It could allow OEMs to ditch the Snapdragon 855 Plus and go for the 5G-enabled chip with slightly more power. Until the announcement happens, this is all we can speculate. Also Read - Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

realme

Additionally, the Player Edition will also end up with a 4500mAh battery. On top of that, the design of the phone is similar to the renders of the Realme X7. Hence, you will see a familiar design with a rectangular camera hump. The bold Realme logo could also be there on the Player Edition.

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition expectations

With the X7 series, Realme could replace the ageing X50 series. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro will rely on the MediaTek flagship chipsets. The Dimensity 800U will power the Realme X7 whereas the Dimesnity 1000+ chipset will be part of the Pro model. The Player Edition is the only one getting the Snapdragon 860 6G chipset.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with Snapdragon 865, 65W charging: Price, specifications

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with Snapdragon 865, 65W charging: Price, specifications


Apart from the chipsets, the X7 Pro is known to have a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. The display will use an AMOLED screen and have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Given that it is an AMOLED display, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumours also suggest the regular model could launch in India as the Realme 7 Pro.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 4:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Logitech MX Master 3 Review
Review
Logitech MX Master 3 Review
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

How To

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

Laptops

Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

News

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today via Flipkart
Realme C12 Camera Review : जानें कैसी है कैमरे की परफॉर्मेंस

रिव्यू

Realme C12 Camera Review : जानें कैसी है कैमरे की परफॉर्मेंस
Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 12 सीरीज बिना एक्सेसरीज के होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी कीमतें

Redmi 9A की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, जानें कीमत और संभावित फीचर्स

Mi 10 Youth Doraemon Limited Edition स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

POCO X3 स्मार्टफोन 64MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ होगा लॉन्च, शेयर की सैंपल फोटो

Vivo के अगले फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन में होगा एज-टू-एज डिस्प्ले और क्वाड रियर कैमरा

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860
News
Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2
Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

News

Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers