Realme X7 series, including the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro, is all set to launch in India on February 4. Realme's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has now revealed the transparent edition of the Realme X7 Pro model. This model of the smartphone will be released tomorrow at the online launch event, which will begin at 12:30 PM. The event will be livestreamed on Realme's YouTube and social media channels.

The teaser image shared by the company executive shows that the Realme X7 Pro transparent edition comes with the liquid cooling option, battery unit, and rear camera lenses. Similar to all other transparent editions of other mobile devices this one also shows off the internals of the phone.

Sheth didn’t reveal the specifications of this model of the X7 Pro but we assume it will be more or less similar to the standard version with more RAM and storage. This model of the phone should be available in only one variant and colour. The price of the transparent model should also be much higher than the standard model.

As far as rumours are concerned, the Realme X7 will be priced under Rs 25,000 while the X7 Pro will be priced under Rs 30,000.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme X7 Pro a 6.55-inches display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel, aspect ratio 20:9. It will powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the optics front, the phone will pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor + 2-megapixel macro + depth. For selfies, the Realme X7 Pro will include a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The phone is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support.