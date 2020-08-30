Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online

Just yesterday, we found leaks for the Realme X7. Now, new reports have shown leaked images of the Realme 7 as well as the Realme X7 Pro. Both the phones are expected to be launched on September 1 next week. Talking about the Realme X7, there are likely three variants in the series with a vanilla X7, an X7 Pro and a “Special Version” that will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 860 chipset. Also Read - Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

Of these, the Realme X7 Pro has been the most widely leaked smartphone and also happens to be the one we talk about today. The phone’s live images have now been leaked thanks to a retail box from an offline store in China. The leak also provides pricing details and some key specifications that fall in line with earlier leaks. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

The price of the Realme X7 Pro as per the leak first reported by GSMarena is CNY 2,299, which is about USD 335 or Rs 24,488. This is the China pricing, however, and variants are expected overseas. Specifications reveal a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset with 5G support and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also under the hood is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera snapper along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. There is also a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme 7 series launching on September 3, will come with 65W SuperDart charger

Realme 7 leaks too

Meanwhile, the Realme 7 and 7 Pro is coming to India in a separate event on September 3. The mid-range phone will likely succeed in the Realme 6 series from earlier this year. The Realme 7 was also leaked recently with some live images surfacing on the web. Check them out below.

The Realme 7 is rocking a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset along with with8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is likely the top variant of the phone. There is an expandable microSD card slot along with two nano-SIM slots. There is a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back, and a single front-facing camera in a punch hole on the top left.