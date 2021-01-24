comscore Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch date could be February 4
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch could be on February 4

Realme X7 series is all set to launch in India soon, the company has confirmed. The smartphone series has been tipped to go official on February 4.

Last week, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme confirmed to launch new X series smartphones in India in the upcoming days. Adding to the announcement a new report now suggests that the upcoming Realme X7 series smartphones will launch in India on February 4. The series is said to including the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to iPhone 13: 10 top smartphones we are waiting for

It should be noted that the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to officially confirm the India launch date of the next Realme X series dubbed the Realme X7 series. Also Read - Realme X9 Pro, Race Pro to launch in Q1, 2021; specifications leaked

The new report comes from Amit Bhawani, a popular tech blogger in the country. Bhawani shared the image of the Realme X7 series India launch invite on Twitter. As per the invite, the company will launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the first week of February. The date is specified as February 4. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Poco M3, Realme X7: Five smartphones to launch in India in Feb

Soon after the report revealed the launch date of the Realme X7, CEO of Realme India Madhav Sheth tweeted a photo showing a colour option of the upcoming Realme X7. The X7 series will be succeeded by the last year’s Realme X3 series.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme recently announced that the company will launch a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Reports now suggest that one of the smartphones in the Realme X7 series will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

To recall, the Realme X7 series has already been launched in China and is available in the company’s home market. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 comes with a 6.4-inches screen, MediaTek 800U 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie camera, among others.

The Realme X7 Pro comes packed with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery, among others.

The India price of the Realme X7 or the Realme X7 Pro is yet to be announced.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2021 7:01 AM IST

