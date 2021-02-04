Realme, after several teasers, is all set to launch the Realme X7 series in India today. The Chinese company has been teasing the Realme X7 smartphones for some time, giving us some details on the new smartphones. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Jeff Bezos resign, Nokia 3.4 India launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i record sales

The series, consisting of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro, will launch via an online event in the country. Here’s how you can watch the launch live and what all to expect from the new Realme phones. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro transparent edition looks stunning in this teaser image

Realme X7 series India launch: How to watch it live?

The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will be launched at 12:30 pm today. The virtual event can be viewed via the company’s official YouTube channel. Here’s a link for the same: Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Alternatively, the Realme X7 series’ launch in India can be witnessed via Realme India’s social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Realme X7 series expected features, specs, price

Both the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro have been previously launched in China back in September last year. The devices come with various highlights such as 5G support, 65W fast charging, Super AMOLED displays, and more.

Starting with the Realme X7, the China-specced variant comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

As revealed via the Realme listing, the Realme X7 will get triple rear cameras (a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens). The front camera is likely to stand at 32-megapixel. The phone will pack a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

As for the Realme X7 Pro, it will get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimesity 1000+ chipset and get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there will quad rear cameras (a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera will remain the same as the Realme X7. It is likely to get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Both devices will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the pricing, there is nothing concrete. But, both the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are likely to fall under Rs 30,000 in India.