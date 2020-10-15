Realme X7 series to launch in India soon, hints company

It seems that the Realme X7 series will soon be launched in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted at the India launch of the X7 and X7 Pro phones. These handsets are already available in China. The top features of the smartphones are a 7nm chipset, 65W charging support, AMOLED Panel, and more. You also get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. One of the tweets also confirms that the company will use the same MediaTek Dimensity chip for the Indian market too. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review: This decent phone is a mid-range fast-charging benchmark

The Realme X7 price in China starts from RMB 1,799, which is around Rs 19,290 in India. The X7 Pro is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,580), which is for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The India price of the Realme X7 could be closer to this. Read on to know more about the specifications of upcoming Realme phones. Also Read - Realme Q2 series launched with 5G support and triple rear cameras

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with Mali-G57 GPU. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel with f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel camera with B/W sensor for portrait shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Also Read - Realme Q2 detailed specs spotted in Geekbench results

Realme X7 Pro features

The X7 Pro is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, which is quite close to Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge. The smartphone comes with a fancy heat dissipation system, including a vapor chamber. The rest of the specifications are similar to the standard version.