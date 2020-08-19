Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

Realme today revealed the launch date of a few upcoming smartphones. The brand announced the same on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The brand is expected to reveal a bunch of new devices on September 1, and one of these is the Realme X7 series. The X7 series will launch on September 1 in China at 2 pm local time. Also Read - Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China on September 1

The Realme X7 series will come with 5G support and AMOLED screens with support for the 120Hz refresh rate. This will be the first time the brand has launched an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as we know so far, the new series includes an X7 Pro and a vanilla Realme X7.

Realme also shared a poster that displays the render of a smartphone with slim bezels. However many such promotional renders can often be misleading, hence the only positive we should take from the teaser is the outer shape and structure of the upcoming Realme X7.

Chinese text on the teaser poster also translates to “thin and light flash charging flagship”. This hints at the X7 series coming with one of Realme’s newer fast charging technologies. It remains to be seen if the brand implements the 65W fast charging here or the 125W UltraDART charging here.

The Realme X7 teaser also features text that translates to “flexible AMOLED screen”. While the X7 series does not feature folding smartphones, the flexible may refer to curved display panels on the Realme X7 Pro. We should learn more about the Realme X7 series ahead of the September 1 launch, in the coming few days.

In other news, Realme also recently teased the Realme 7 series, which will likely be the brand’s new mid-range smartphone series. Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase recently posted the picture of a soda can with the number 7 on it on Weibo. The picture is captioned “New soon,” clearly pointing at a new launch.