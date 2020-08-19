comscore Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X7 series to launch on September 1; to feature 5G support, 120Hz AMOLED screens
News

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1; to feature 5G support, 120Hz AMOLED screens

News

The new series includes a Realme X7 Pro and a vanilla Realme X7.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Realme X7 teaser 2

Realme today revealed the launch date of a few upcoming smartphones. The brand announced the same on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The brand is expected to reveal a bunch of new devices on September 1, and one of these is the Realme X7 series. The X7 series will launch on September 1 in China at 2 pm local time. Also Read - Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China on September 1

The Realme X7 series will come with 5G support and AMOLED screens with support for the 120Hz refresh rate. This will be the first time the brand has launched an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as we know so far, the new series includes an X7 Pro and a vanilla Realme X7. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: A worthy flagship competitor to the OnePlus 7T

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Realme also shared a poster that displays the render of a smartphone with slim bezels. However many such promotional renders can often be misleading, hence the only positive we should take from the teaser is the outer shape and structure of the upcoming Realme X7. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

Chinese text on the teaser poster also translates to “thin and light flash charging flagship”. This hints at the X7 series coming with one of Realme’s newer fast charging technologies. It remains to be seen if the brand implements the 65W fast charging here or the 125W UltraDART charging here.

The Realme X7 teaser also features text that translates to “flexible AMOLED screen”. While the X7 series does not feature folding smartphones, the flexible may refer to curved display panels on the Realme X7 Pro. We should learn more about the Realme X7 series ahead of the September 1 launch, in the coming few days.

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China on September 1

Also Read

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China on September 1

In other news, Realme also recently teased the Realme 7 series, which will likely be the brand’s new mid-range smartphone series. Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase recently posted the picture of a soda can with the number 7 on it on Weibo. The picture is captioned “New soon,” clearly pointing at a new launch.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Dream11 online sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo
News
Dream11 online sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo
Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

News

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

Dream11 online sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

News

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support
Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

News

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 8A को मिल रहा Android 10 अपडेट, शाओमी ने दुनियाभर में जारी किया अपडेट

Samsung के इन 40 डिवाइसेज को तीन साल तक मिलेगा Android का लेटेस्ट अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Lenovo ने भारत में 79,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दमदार गेमिंग लैपटॉप

Motorola Razr 5G अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च! जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme C11 vs Realme C12 vs Realme C15 : डिस्प्ले, कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस, कीमत और बैटरी के मामले में कौन है दमदार

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support
News
Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support
Dream11 online sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo

News

Dream11 online sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo
Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

News

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers