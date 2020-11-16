comscore Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

News

To recall, the Realme X7 series is already available in China. It consists of two smartphones Realme X7 and X7 Pro.

  • Published: November 16, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Realme-X7-Pro-certification-

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will bring its Realme X7 series in India next year. In a twee, Sheth mentioned that the company was the first to bring 5G smartphones to India with Realme X50 Pro, and now it plans to “democratise 5G technology in 2021” with the launch of Realme X7 series. Also Read - Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

To recall, the Realme X7 series is already available in China. It consists of two smartphones Realme X7 and X7 Pro. The top features of the smartphones are a 7nm chipset, 65W charging support, AMOLED Panel, and more. You also get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. One of the tweets also confirms that the company will use the same MediaTek Dimensity chip for the Indian market too. Also Read - Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

The Realme X7 price in China starts from RMB 1,799, which comes to roughly Rs 19,000. The X7 Pro is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,500), which is for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The India price of the X7 could be closer to this.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with Mali-G57 GPU. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel with f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel camera with B/W sensor for portrait shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The X7 Pro is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, which is quite close to Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge. The smartphone comes with a fancy heat dissipation system, including a vapor chamber. The rest of the specifications are similar to the standard version.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
News
Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends

News

Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater launched at Rs 61,900

News

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater launched at Rs 61,900

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers

News

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon

News

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Google introduces cool features in Web Stories for WordPress

Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater launched at Rs 61,900

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
PUBG Mobile may not return to India anytime soon, here's why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may not return to India anytime soon, here's why
PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans
Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

News

Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

सितंबर महीने में Realme ने किया धमाल, इस मामले में रहा नंबर वन

BOE ने लॉन्च किया 55-Inch का ultra-high-definition active Quantum Dot डिस्प्ले

YouTube Rewind 2020 एडिशन हुआ कैंसिल, ये है वजह

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max में दी गई हैं 3,687 mAh की बैटरी

Realme X7 सीरीज को भारत में 2021 में किया जाएगा लॉन्च, कंपनी के CEO ने किया कंफर्म

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
News
Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
Google introduces cool features in Web Stories for WordPress

News

Google introduces cool features in Web Stories for WordPress
Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends

News

Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater launched at Rs 61,900

News

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater launched at Rs 61,900
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers

News

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers