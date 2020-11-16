Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will bring its Realme X7 series in India next year. In a twee, Sheth mentioned that the company was the first to bring 5G smartphones to India with Realme X50 Pro, and now it plans to “democratise 5G technology in 2021” with the launch of Realme X7 series. Also Read - Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

To recall, the Realme X7 series is already available in China. It consists of two smartphones Realme X7 and X7 Pro. The top features of the smartphones are a 7nm chipset, 65W charging support, AMOLED Panel, and more. You also get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. One of the tweets also confirms that the company will use the same MediaTek Dimensity chip for the Indian market too. Also Read - Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

The Realme X7 price in China starts from RMB 1,799, which comes to roughly Rs 19,000. The X7 Pro is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,500), which is for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The India price of the X7 could be closer to this.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with Mali-G57 GPU. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel with f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel camera with B/W sensor for portrait shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The X7 Pro is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, which is quite close to Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge. The smartphone comes with a fancy heat dissipation system, including a vapor chamber. The rest of the specifications are similar to the standard version.