Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

The Realme X7 visited AnTuTu ahead of its debut, scoring high scores hinting that the smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

  Updated: August 29, 2020 3:19 PM IST
Realme X7 Pro

Image: gizmochina

The Realme X7 Series is confirmed to launch on September 1. Before the launch, one of the smartphones in this series with model number RMX2176 has passed AnTuTu benchmark listing. Previously, a device with the same model number visited the Geekbench platform and received TENAA certification and the spec sheet. Meanwhile, a number of reports reveal that the device with the model number MX2176 belongs to the Realme X7 smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

As per the AnTuTu listing, the Realme X7 managed to score 107,310 for the CPU along with 90,345 on the GPU. It also received a memory score of 77,329 points and 66,314 for the UX. Overall, this Realme smartphone managed to get a decent score of 341,298. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860 5G chipset on September 1

AnTuTu did not reveal anything as far as the specifications of the Realme X7 are concerned. But according to reports, this smartphone is rumored to be powered by one of MediaTek’s Dimensity Series processors. To be precise, it may be the Dimensity 800 SoC. Also Read - Realme X7 स्मार्टफोन ने AnTuTu बेंचमार्क पर MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC के साथ दिखाया दम

But after analyzing, the score obtained by the Realme X7 was higher than the smartphone powered by Dimensity 800. This led to the assumption that regular model would use the Dimensity 800U chipset. The Dimensity 800U is a new chipset and the regular X7 could be the first smartphone to use it. This is unlike the Realme X7 Pro, which is rumored to be powered by Dimensity 1000+, which again, is, more powerful.

But the Dimensity 800U is no less interesting as the chipset is equipped with 5G connectivity built on the 7nm process. The main highlight is that it supports dual SIM dual standby (DSDS) 5G + 5G with 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) to offer a faster and more stable 5G connection.

Leaked Realme X7 Specifications

Based on previous reports, the Realme X7 smartphone will feature an AMOLED screen measuring 6.43-inches. It offers Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and has a punch-hole design for a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Unlike the  X7 Pro, which has a large logo on its back, the regular model is plain jane. The official renders reveal that the Realme X7  has a plain design on the back in a bright blue color.

Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

Speaking of the back, we can see the quad-camera setup. It is attached to a rectangular-shaped camera module, which is said to consist of a 64-megapixel primary lens. Paired with an 8-megapixel camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras. The device is expected to flaunt a 4,300 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

  Published Date: August 29, 2020 3:17 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 29, 2020 3:19 PM IST

Best Sellers