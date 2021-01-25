Realme has been making headlines of late and that’s mostly due to its upcoming Realme X7 series. The company has been teasing the upcoming smartphones for a while now, revealing interesting new information every passing day. Some rumors now suggest that the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will launch on February 4. The company yet to officially confirm the launch date. Also Read - [Exclusive] Realme smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, 5G phones, more to launch in 2021

While we will still lack information on the exact launch date of the Realme X7 series in the country, we have some confirmed details about the smartphones. Among those details, we have a confirmation that the Realme smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch could be on February 4

Realme X7, X7 Pro availability details confirmed

As revealed via a teaser, the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will be available to buy via the e-commerce site Flipkart. The teaser refers to the new Realme X7 series as ‘India’s Fastest Charging Flagship,’ suggesting that the phones will support fast charging capabilities. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to iPhone 13: 10 top smartphones we are waiting for

Realme X7, X7 Pro features, specs, price in India

The Realme X7 series was launched in China back in September last year and the same models are expected to release in India as well. Both X7 and X7 Pro support 5G connectivity. The Realme X7 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display while the X7 Pro gets a slightly bigger 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U, the X7 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. A recent leak also hinted at the RAM/Storage variants of the devices. As per a leakster, the Realme X7 is likely to get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, while the X7 Pro might get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there are chances the device could get more variants too.

Ok! Since all of you have been asking

Exclusive #realmeX7 will come in

– 6/8GB + 128GB

– Nebula / Space Silver#realmeX7Pro

– 8GB + 128GB

– Mystic Black / Fantasy#XisTheFuture #realme #realmeX7series pic.twitter.com/lWUqJVturK — Himanshu (@byhimanshu) January 23, 2021

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased that the X7 will include three rear cameras. The X7 Pro is said to feature 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. The front cameras for both devices will stand at 32-megapixel.

The Realme X7 and the X7 Pro is backed by a 4,300mAh and a 4,500mAh battery, respectively. Both will support 65W fast charging. Additionally, the devices will run Realme UI based on Android 11.

As for the pricing, there is no confirmation on the same yet. However, considering the price in China, the Realme X7 could fall under Rs 20,000 and the X7 Pro might fall under Rs 25,000 in India.

We will keep you posted when the official India launch date is revealed. Hence, stay tuned to this space.