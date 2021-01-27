Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launching in India on February 4

Realme is expected to launch the Realme X7 series in India for a while now. Ahead of the launch, we have seen several official teasers by the company, giving us an inkling as to how the devices will turn out. However, we never knew the official launch date of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India

Now, amidst all the official teasers and speculations, Realme has officially revealed that the smartphones will arrive on February 4, coinciding with the previous leaks. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro will be available on Flipkart

Realme X7 series India launch on February 4

Realme has started sending out media invites for the launch of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro, which is scheduled for February 4 at 12:30 pm. The company will unveil the devices via an online event and will live-stream the launch via Realme India’s YouTube channel. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India-specific upgrades, prices, and more

Alternatively, the live-stream can be watched via the company’s social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Realme X7 series features, specs, price

Realme X7 series was previously launched in China in September last year. The smartphones will come with support for 5G as the primary highlight. Other attractions include the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 65W fast charging, Super AMOLED displays, and more.

The Realme X7, which is the vanilla model, comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and will become the first phone to get the processor in India. The device is expected to get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, the device will get three rear cameras, which is different from the Realme X7 China variant with quad rear cameras. The front camera could stand at 32-megapixel. Additionally, the smartphone will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, run Realme UI based on Android 10, and sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, will get a bigger 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will get a punch-hole, much like the one seen on the X7. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, it will get 64-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Realme X7 Pro will be backed by a bigger 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and run Realme UI based on Android 10. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, much like the vanilla Realme X7.

While pricing isn’t officially revealed, the Realme X7 series could fall in the mid-range price segment. Considering the China pricing, the Realme X7 could start at Rs 20,000, while the Realme X7 Pro might start at Rs 24,900.

But, we do know that the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro will be available to buy via Flipkart, as per a recent teaser by the e-commerce site.